Video: Christian Eriksen wraps up fine team goal to put Spurs 2-0 up vs Cardiff City

Christian Eriksen was on hand to apply the finish to a fine team move from Spurs to make it 2-0 to Mauricio Pochettino’s side in their clash vs Cardiff City.

Spurs, who were already one goal up thanks to Harry Kane, made it 2-0 just 12 minutes in, after a fine a team move involving Kane, Serge Aurier and Heung-Min Son ended up with the midfielder firing the ball home.

It was a fine counter-attacking team move from Tottenham, who will now look to push on from here and score even more goals, closing the gap on Liverpool at the top in the process.

You can check out Eriksen’s goal below. Great finish from the Dane!