AC Milan transfer news: Trio targeted to solve key issues, ex-star would accept return

AC Milan are reportedly planning a busy transfer spree in January to provide coach Gennaro Gattuso with crucial reinforcements for the rest of the season.

The Rossoneri sit in fifth place in Serie A after 19 games, just a point behind fourth-placed Lazio amid a close battle to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

SEE MORE: Serie A team of the season so far: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus contingent, AC Milan star gets nod

However, they’ve had to deal with an injury crisis hitting them in defence and midfield in recent months, leaving Gattuso short of quality options.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they could be set to take action in January to address those flaws in the squad, with a double swoop touted for Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini and Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi.

After decent spells with Sampdoria and Napoli, Gabbiadini has struggled in England since moving in 2016, bagging 12 goals in 55 appearances for the Saints.

Nevertheless, a return to Italy could bring the best out of him again, while his ability to create for others and his versatility to play in different roles could lead to a big move to San Siro.

As for Sensi, the 23-year-old has continued to quietly impress, establishing himself as a key figure for Sassuolo as they continue to push for European qualification.

However, they are not the only two options on the table for Milan it seems, as Calciomercato add that they are also considering Yannick Carrasco, although it remains to be seen what offer is needed to prise him away from Dalian Yifang.

Given his previous experience of playing at Atletico Madrid and the quality that he possesses, he would arguably be a fantastic addition for Milan.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also add that Kevin-Prince Boateng would accept a return to the Rossoneri, having enjoyed two previous spells with the Italian giants, the first of which led to a Serie A title in 2011.

Time will tell if such a move could materialise this month, but what is clear is that with Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura still sidelined, coupled with the lack of depth beyond Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone up front, the midfield and attack are in real need of being strengthened this month if Milan wish to get back to Europe’s top table.