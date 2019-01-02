Mesut Ozil’s agent admits to struggles under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery as he addresses transfer talk

Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has responded to transfer speculation surrounding his client after a difficult season at Arsenal under Unai Emery.

The Spanish tactician replaced Arsene Wenger as Gunners manager in the summer and has not indulged the player as his predecessor often seemed to.

Ozil has found himself in and out of the first-team this season, with Sogut admitting the German is still having to adapt to the tactical change and general big upheaval at the Emirates Stadium in recent times.

He also conceded it’s not been the best first half of the campaign for his client, but did move to insist that his long-term future is with Arsenal.

“I would prefer not to speak publicly about Mesut’s situation, but given the recent speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal, I do feel it is important to provide some clarity so we can end this and focus on football,” Sogut told Goal.

“Mesut signed a new contract last January because he saw his future at Arsenal and nothing has changed in his mind. He wants to stay for the duration of that contract and maybe even longer.

“Mesut is 100 per cent committed to Arsenal Football Club. He loves the club, shares its values and does not want to be anywhere else.

“He is proud to wear the shirt and honoured to represent Arsenal on and off the pitch. He takes his responsibilities – including being selected as one of the captains this season – very seriously and has a great relationship with his team-mates, the staff and fans.

“In the last year, there has been enormous upheaval for everybody at the club and the first half of this season has not been perfect for Mesut.

“He has suffered from injuries and illness, and is working hard to adapt to the different system employed by head coach Unai Emery. This may take time, but Mesut will give everything he has to help make it work and bring success to Arsenal.”

Ozil has long been a player to divide Arsenal fans and neutrals, with some regarding him as a creative genius and others feeling he is majorly over-hyped.

The 30-year-old has a bit of a reputation for going missing in big games and failing to really deliver on a consistent basis despite his obvious natural ability.

Still, at this time for Arsenal, with the club in a big transitional period, it makes sense for them to hold on to a proven, experienced player of Ozil’s calibre.