Respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has delivered good news for Chelsea fans as has insisted there has been no developments in Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid.

As suggested by The Mirror, the fear for the Chelsea faithful will be whether or not the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund is with a view of potentially replacing their Belgian talisman.

The Bundesliga giants confirmed that the Blues have splashed out €64m on Pulisic in their official statement on the transfer, and so evidently they have a great deal of faith in the 20-year-old to become a fundamental piece of their plans to win major honours moving forward.

Chelsea fans will be desperate to see that happen alongside Hazard, as opposed to him now being replaced with speculation over a move to Real Madrid refusing to go away.

However, as noted by Terreur in his tweet below, he has insisted that there has been no contact, nor has an offer been made or an agreement been reached on a fee.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Thorgan Hazard as a Pulisic replacement. Deal with Gladbach running out in 2020. Real Madrid, meanwhile, haven’t made a move to sign Eden Hazard as yet. No contact with Chelsea. No official offer. No verbal agreement over a fee.#cfc pic.twitter.com/19EH8soXdc — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) January 2, 2019

With that in mind, the signing of Pulisic doesn’t seem to be directly linked with Hazard’s future, and so time will tell if Chelsea are able to keep hold of their most prized asset and add an attacking reinforcement rather than concede their new recruit is a long-term replacement.

Hazard has been in stunning form so far this season under Sarri, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 23 appearances and has done so while battling injury troubles.

In turn, there is no doubt over his importance to Chelsea moving forward, and the club will surely be doing their very best to convince him to stay for the long-term future.

Making signings to improve the squad will surely reflect well on them and help in their bid to persuade him to snub a potential move to Real Madrid, but until an announcement is made or perhaps a new deal is signed, doubts will seemingly remain over whether or not he will play alongside Pulisic next season.