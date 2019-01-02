Manchester United fans were full of excitement after their team to face Newcastle today was announced. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make it four out of four tonight.

Red Devils stars Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia have made a surprise return from the dungeon that former United boss Jose Mourinho banished them to.

Sanchez hasn’t made an appearance for United in five weeks and it looks as though Solskjaer’s uber-attacking mentality could reignite Sanchez’s career at Old Trafford. The Chile star is on the bench this evening.

Veteran right-back Valencia has been handed back the armband by Solskjaer, the Ecuadorian was stripped of the captaincy and sent into exile for liking social media posts that criticised Mourinho.

The Red Devils have won all three of their games under Solskjaer in impressive fashion and the Norwegian will be hoping that he can make it four wins out of four against Rafa Benitez’s men on their trip to Tyneside.

Check out United’s lineup below:

3?? changes for #MUFC tonight! In come Valencia, Jones and Mata. #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2019

Check out some fan reaction to Solskjaer’s team selection:

Stone cold. Sly Smile. Baby faced assassin. Came from Molde. The Prem ain’t ready. Dripping in sauce. Goals on Spill. Baller. Killer. Treble winner. Bayern had families. Injury time winners Incoming. It really is Solksjaer szn. Solksjaer FC eating Gucci. pic.twitter.com/LxTlH0azKk — ARYAN (@unitedaryan) January 2, 2019

POGBA MASTERCLASS INCOMING — Angel Gomez (@AngelGo31740867) January 2, 2019

Glad to see Valencia back and hope Alexis can have some minutes pic.twitter.com/eRAa0PuujP — Gabriel Murillo (@Gabe_Murillo) January 2, 2019

This particular fan is clearly a big admirer of Spanish playmaker Juan Mata:

*Mataclass ? — Jack Peters (@Digi_jack99) January 2, 2019

You know a good manager when you don’t see Fellaini on the starting 11 & on the bench ? — Ige Omobayo Stephen (@Bayourski) January 2, 2019

Pogba madness incoming ?? pic.twitter.com/1BZSoQ9XQB — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al___AJ) January 2, 2019

Love this — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) January 2, 2019

Initiate attack mode ? — Waweru 18 (@wawerumwangi18) January 2, 2019

Killer team — Victor? (@Victorjimz1) January 2, 2019

Team news doesn’t bother me now because we know they are going to play the right way.#20LEGEND And You are my Solskjaer, My Ole Solskjaer, You make me happy, When skies are grey, Oh Alan Shearer, Was f*cking dearer, So please don’t take, My Solskjaer away #MUFC #GGMU — Daniel_MUFC (@DMCI6955) January 2, 2019

Cheers sons buzzing pic.twitter.com/PGfCoxpMRE — Sultan Dousa (@Sultan7688) January 2, 2019

Solskjaer could defy the odds and lead United to top four finish this season if he can continue their impressive run of form.