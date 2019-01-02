Menu

‘Chelsea legend already’ – These CFC fans react to Christian Pulisic signing, and what it could mean for current ace

Chelsea FC
Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday that Christian Pulisic would be joining Chelsea in a €64m deal, and the Blues faithful have reacted to the news.

The 20-year-old has proven himself to be a highly talented young star as he has impressed for club and country to this point.

With 10 goals and 13 assists in 81 Bundesliga games, coupled with nine goals in 23 caps for the USA, it appear as though he has a bright future ahead of him, but that is undoubtedly a significant fee for a player who has yet to entirely prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have shown their faith in his potential to become a world-class star and have splashed out to prise him away from Dortmund, albeit he will remain with the Bundesliga leaders on loan until the end of the season.

As noted below, there has been a relatively mixed reaction from Chelsea fans to the news, although most are optimistic that he will turn out to be a wise addition to the squad.

Pulisic will certainly add a fresh dynamic and threat to Chelsea’s attacking options, while also offering a long-term solution for Maurizio Sarri with neither Pedro nor Willian getting any younger.

With that in mind, provided that the Italian tactician can help improve Pulisic and ensure that he does take his game to the next level under his stewardship, it could prove to be a significant signing.

Time will tell though if the USA international can begin to immediately repay that faith when he arrives in the summer, but as per some of the tweets below, many fans were particularly delighted with the signing as it could mean Willian drops down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Evidently the Brazilian international has frustrated many of the fans below, and his playing time could be drastically reduced next season, or perhaps this addition could even force him to consider his options.

