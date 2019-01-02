‘Chelsea legend already’ – These CFC fans react to Christian Pulisic signing, and what it could mean for current ace

Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday that Christian Pulisic would be joining Chelsea in a €64m deal, and the Blues faithful have reacted to the news.

The 20-year-old has proven himself to be a highly talented young star as he has impressed for club and country to this point.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Euro giants confirm Chelsea to seal €64m signing

With 10 goals and 13 assists in 81 Bundesliga games, coupled with nine goals in 23 caps for the USA, it appear as though he has a bright future ahead of him, but that is undoubtedly a significant fee for a player who has yet to entirely prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have shown their faith in his potential to become a world-class star and have splashed out to prise him away from Dortmund, albeit he will remain with the Bundesliga leaders on loan until the end of the season.

As noted below, there has been a relatively mixed reaction from Chelsea fans to the news, although most are optimistic that he will turn out to be a wise addition to the squad.

Pulisic will certainly add a fresh dynamic and threat to Chelsea’s attacking options, while also offering a long-term solution for Maurizio Sarri with neither Pedro nor Willian getting any younger.

With that in mind, provided that the Italian tactician can help improve Pulisic and ensure that he does take his game to the next level under his stewardship, it could prove to be a significant signing.

Time will tell though if the USA international can begin to immediately repay that faith when he arrives in the summer, but as per some of the tweets below, many fans were particularly delighted with the signing as it could mean Willian drops down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Evidently the Brazilian international has frustrated many of the fans below, and his playing time could be drastically reduced next season, or perhaps this addition could even force him to consider his options.

Borussia Dortmund has agreed with @ChelseaFC on the transfer of Christian Pulisic for a fee of €64 million ? Pulisic will remain at BVB on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/jAur5xWwuQ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 2, 2019

He’s here to bench Willian. Chelsea legend already — Mateo ? (@KlassyKovacic) January 2, 2019

Keep CHO sell Willian — Adam ?? (@edenisahazard10) January 2, 2019

hudson dooi, hazard, pulisic and pedro. great choice of wingers. just put willian in the youth team for now? — Robert Philips (@bobphil911) January 2, 2019

Lol already better than willian — 9th hokage (@ze_manya_king) January 2, 2019

Well if it rids us of Willian I’m fine with it. — KU?|£ ?? ?? (@rowland374) January 2, 2019

Pulisic is Blue. ?

Who will give way, Willian? #CFC — Red Rose ?? (@Roseangel009) January 2, 2019

Is Pulisic a promising young footballer? Yes

Does Pulisic look great in a Chelsea shirt? Yes

Will Nike sell a lot of Pulisic / Chelsea shirts in the USA? Yes

Could Pulisic mature into a brilliant player? Yes

Seems like a gamble worth taking to me.

Give the kid a chance. pic.twitter.com/b4ZFNxrKm9 — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) December 29, 2018

Words cant describe how excited i am for this, im fed up of Willian. Fresh young winger at RW with Hazard on the left. Welcome to Chelsea Pulisic! pic.twitter.com/d2TtGbsNww — 5 (@Jorginhoed) January 2, 2019

Welcome to Chelsea family Christian Pulisic! Great things expected from you @cpulisic_10 ? #CFC — Shubham Jha (@JhaChelsea) January 2, 2019

Pulisic signing is exciting. Part of the future plans along with CHO and Hazard. ??? Three points to kick start the year tonight. #COYB ? — Andy Perrett (@ABPerrett11) January 2, 2019

Perfect signing Pulisic — PriteshShah (@Pritesh_Shah16) January 2, 2019

So,we’ve signed Christian Pulisic?

Great player,immense talent, only 20

Well I personally view this transfer as more of a business move to get more American fans and followers, since he’s the most talented American footballer on the planet! I hope this doesn’t hinder Hudson Odoi — Derrick Ashimwe (@DerrickAshimwe) January 2, 2019

Not impressed by this signing but hope he proves me wrong. NOW PLEASE SIGN THIS MAN FOR THE LOVE OF GOD!! pic.twitter.com/XPed8WJGYJ — Sarriball (@SarriballEra) January 2, 2019

10 goals in 81 appearances. I think Chelsea have done well in finding a replacement for Willian — Nitesh (@Lankapatiraavan) January 2, 2019

I see him becoming an instant hit under Sarri — #EndAsuuStrike (@kunmietheplug) January 2, 2019

That’s the ambition we want to see. He’s a Chelsea player now so let’s get behind the lad! — Zipp (@RealZipp) January 2, 2019