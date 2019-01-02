Chelsea tipped to land £45m summer signing, fend off Liverpool and PL rivals

Chelsea will reportedly win the transfer race to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic this summer.

The 20-year-old has made quite the impression already in his career, making 114 appearances for the Bundesliga giants while bagging 15 goals.

Further, he’s scored nine goals in 23 caps for the USA, which in turn suggests that he has a bright future ahead for club and country.

However, he could be set to take the next step in his career in the summer, as The Express report that he will complete a £45m move to Chelsea, who have won the race for his signature with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd all specifically mentioned in the report as interested parties.

It’s an important move from the Blues, as it will give coach Maurizio Sarri a different dynamic in the final third to boost his attacking options.

Albeit the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud haven’t been able to provide a regular source of goals which in turn would suggest that a new frontman should be the priority, Pulisic will add quality and depth in and around the main striker to give Chelsea a different look to the likes of Willian and Pedro.

Time will tell if the deal materialises as touted in the report above, but the USA international could be set for an important new challenge.

It’s arguably somewhat of a surprise if he has indeed picked the Blues over Liverpool though, given his previous ties with Jurgen Klopp from their time together at Dortmund and the fact that the Merseyside giants look on course to win major honours this season.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have been tipped to secure his signing in the summer as they hope to hold on for a top-four finish this season and build on that moving forward by allowing Sarri to continue to stamp his mark on the squad.