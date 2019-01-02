Chelsea want two more January signings after Christian Pulisic transfer, plus duo likely to leave

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a new striker and a new defender to follow up their transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic this January.

A deal for the USA international was confirmed by both clubs on Wednesday, with him returning to Dortmund on loan for the rest of this season.

Chelsea don’t seem set to stop there, however, as the Daily Mirror report they could try to bring in a new signing up front, with Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson a target being considered.

The report adds that a new centre-back signing could be on the cards as Gary Cahill seems set to make his way out of Stamford Bridge this winter.

Cesc Fabregas is also linked by the Mirror with a likely transfer to Monaco, so it really could be all change for CFC in the next few weeks.

Maurizio Sarri got off to a great start with Chelsea, but results in recent games have not been at all good and a place in the top four come May no longer looks guaranteed.

The Blues drew 0-0 with Southampton on Wednesday night and an upgrade on Alvaro Morata makes sense as a priority for the club this January.