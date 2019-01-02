(Photo) Chelsea star sends mixed messages over transfer situation with Instagram post

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas appeared to wave goodbye to the club’s fans after today’s game against Southampton.

The Spaniard was brought on as a substitute against the Saints to mark his 500th Premier League appearance.

Fabregas took to Instagram after the game to mark this amazing achievement, posting the pictures of him looking a bit emotional and waving to the club’s fans.

Still, in his caption, the 31-year-old said he would see the fans at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, suggesting a move may not be as close as expected.

The Daily Mail have linked Fabregas with a possible move to Monaco, but we may still see him in a Chelsea shirt one last time.