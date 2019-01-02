Chelsea star tempted by transfer away, decision influenced by Arsenal ace

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly tempted to seal a transfer to Bayern Munich after the success of other Englishmen in the Bundesliga.

The talented teenager looks one of the brightest prospects coming through at Stamford Bridge at the moment, though a regular first-team spot does not seem likely to be forthcoming.

As such, Hudson-Odoi is said to be tempted to take up a possible offer from Bayern as he has seen how well Jadon Sancho has got on at Borussia Dortmund, and how fast Reiss Nelson has settled since his loan from Arsenal to Hoffenheim.

This is according to Bleacher Report, who describe the 18-year-old as being ‘genuinely’ tempted to quit CFC at the moment.

That seems perfectly understandable given the Blues’ poor track record of promoting youth, while the club have also just signed Christian Pulisic for his position.

Hudson-Odoi may well get more opportunities even at a big club like Bayern, with German clubs tending to be better at bringing through young players than most of the biggest sides in the Premier League.

It will be intriguing to see if another top English talent can shine abroad if this move does come about.