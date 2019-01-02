Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they’ve agreed a €64m deal with Chelsea to sell Christian Pulisic, although he’ll remain on loan with them until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made quite the impact so far in his career, bagging 15 goals in 114 appearances for the Bundesliga giants while scoring nine goals in 23 caps for the USA.

In turn, it appears as though he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country, but he’ll begin a new chapter in his career next season at Stamford Bridge.

As confirmed in a club statement, Dortmund note that Chelsea will pay €64m to sign Pulisic, although he will be loaned back to them for the rest of this season to continue his development.

His arrival in the summer will be a huge boost for coach Maurizio Sarri though, as the Italian tactician continues to stamp his mark on the squad while trying to build on their efforts this year as they continue to push to qualify for the Champions League.

Pulisic will be a huge addition in the final third to offer another dynamic and quality depth alongside the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian, and so he will undoubtedly be relishing the opportunity to feature for the Blues moving forward and kick on to win major honours.

Nevertheless, for now, his focus must be on Dortmund and helping them enjoy a successful season as they continue to lead the way in the Bundesliga.

As noted below though, the agreement is in place and a deal is done to ensure that Pulisic will be wearing a Chelsea shirt next season.