Chelsea are reportedly set to see both Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill move on in January with shock moves touted for the pair.

The stalwarts have struggled to secure regular playing time under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, while their respective contracts both expire at the end of the campaign.

In turn, that has raised serious question marks over their futures at Stamford Bridge, and now it has been suggested that the pair could both be on the verge of imminent moves elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, Fabregas could be set for a reunion with former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry at Monaco, but given their current plight in Ligue 1 as they face the threat of a shock relegation, it would be a surprise to see the Spaniard opt for such a risky move at this stage of his career.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that a deal could be done this month, and so his time at Chelsea could be coming to an end with the club perhaps taking the sensible route of avoiding losing him for nothing in the summer by agreeing to a deal in January.

As noted by Calciomercato, Fabregas was heavily linked with a move to join AC Milan as they continue to chase Champions League qualification this season. However, he could opt for the shock choice of Monaco instead.

Meanwhile, The Sun add that Fulham are expected to wrap up the signing of Cahill, with the 33-year-old a potential solution to their desperate need to shore things up at the back.

Claudio Ranieri’s men sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, and a major factor in that is their possession of the worst defensive record in the top flight having conceded a whopping 47 goals in 21 games.

In turn, adding Cahill’s defensive quality, experience and leadership could be a huge deal to help them avoid the drop, and it’s another surprise move given that it’s suggested that they lead Arsenal in the battle to sign him.

Time will tell if the exits materialise in the coming weeks, but they would certainly both be a shock given the other reported options on the table for both Fabregas and Cahill.