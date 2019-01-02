Bid rejected: Chelsea told to improve club-record offer to seal transfer of world class no.10

Chelsea have reportedly had a bid of around £72million rejected for the transfer of Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

One of the finest creative midfielders in the world on his day, Isco has had a difficult season at the Bernabeu after falling down the pecking order.

The Spain international’s future is now up in the air and Don Balon claim Chelsea have failed with an opening offer, with Madrid wanting over £100m for the 26-year-old.

Isco seems an ideal fit for Maurizio Sarri’s style of play and could be an important signing for the Blues if they pull it off, especially due to doubts over Eden Hazard’s situation.

The Belgium international will be out of contract at the end of next season and has been linked with a number of elite clubs in recent times.

Another Don Balon report recently stated Hazard had a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid, though negotiations between the two teams have not yet taken place.

This surely opens up some possibility of a Hazard-Isco swap, but for the moment it seems Los Blancos aren’t keen on letting their man go unless a big money bid comes in for the classy number ten.

With BBC Sport having goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea’s current record signing, this £72m bid would have just broken that record.

If there is to be any hope of it happening, it may have to mean smashing that record.