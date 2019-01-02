Liverpool and Arsenal register interest in transfer of want-away Bayern Munich star

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

According to Don Balon, the Colombia international has decided to leave the Allianz Arena, where he is currently into the second season of a two-year loan from Real Madrid.

But while Liverpool and Arsenal are mentioned as being among those to register an interest in Rodriguez, Don Balon suggests their efforts may have cooled in recent times, making Juventus the current side leading the chase for his signature.

The 27-year-old certainly has the potential to be a great fit for any one of those teams, though he perhaps hasn’t fulfilled all the promise he showed earlier in his career.

Rodriguez looked superb at Monaco and then really burst onto the big stage with an eye-catching 2014 World Cup with Colombia, which earned him his big move to Real Madrid.

The South American playmaker struggled there, however, and has also had a mixed time with Bayern.

At his best, Rodriguez could clearly be an asset for Liverpool given their style of play, whilst also providing more depth up front following the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last year.

Arsenal also lack enough options in that part of the pitch as Mesut Ozil struggles for form and Aaron Ramsey nears the end of his contract.

It remains to be seen where Rodriguez will end up, but Don Balon’s report suggests he won’t be staying in Germany and Juventus could be his next destination.