Juventus could sell €80m+ star man in order to land superstar signing to pair with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have been tipped to explore an ambitious transfer strategy which involves selling Paulo Dybala in order to land Kylian Mbappe.

The Bianconeri have continued their domestic dominance so far this season, opening up a nine point lead at the top of the Serie A table as they go in search of an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer was done with a view of ending their long wait for success in Europe, and although the Portuguese superstar didn’t hit top form in the group stage, they advanced to the last 16 of the competition to remain on course on that front too.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, they could be formulating a long-term plan to bring in another superstar signing in the form of Mbappe, which could require the sale of Dybala who is given a valuation of between €80m and €100m.

Selling the Argentine forward doesn’t sound like a particularly sensible idea to start with given his ongoing influence for the Turin giants, while he’s only 25 years of age himself.

In turn, question marks could be raised over that point alone as he remains one of the top forwards in Europe.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that Mbappe could be signed to pair him with Ronaldo up front, and there is no doubt that the French international and World Cup winner would be a sensational signing for the Italian champions.

The 20-year-old has bagged 37 goals in 63 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since leaving Monaco, while he’s already won two Ligue titles.

There is no doubt over the quality that he possesses, but it remains to be seen if Juve can put an offer on the table to convince PSG to sell him.

As noted by the Guardian, the French giants do face ongoing FFP issues, and so that perhaps could eventually force them into an unwanted transfer decision involving the sale of a marquee name.