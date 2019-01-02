Deal in 48 hours: Arsenal close in on proven winner as first January transfer window signing

Arsenal reportedly look set to clinch their first January transfer window signing in the next 48 hours as Keylor Navas nears a move away from Real Madrid.

The Costa Rica international is one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe and also one of the most decorated after a superb career at the Bernabeu.

However, he has fallen down in the pecking order this season following the summer signing of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, even if the Belgian hasn’t always looked a superior option at all.

The latest is that Navas has now said goodbye to his team-mates as an exit looks imminent, with Arsenal ahead of Roma in the running for the 32-year-old’s signature as he’s expected to leave within 48 hours, according to Don Balon.

The Gunners signed Bernd Leno in goal in the summer, but he hasn’t looked particularly convincing so far and it seems the ruthless Unai Emery is prepared to make a change in that position.

Many will see the more proven and experienced Navas as an upgrade, with his fine form between the sticks playing a pivotal role in Madrid’s recent success in the Champions League in particular.

Arsenal could do with winners like that in their squad and fans will hope this can indeed be concluded quickly.

This report follows Navas himself appearing to say goodbye with this social media message spotted earlier today: