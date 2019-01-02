Jurgen Klopp sends message to Chelsea after Liverpool beaten to Christian Pulisic transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a message to Chelsea over their successful signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

The USA international’s move was confirmed today, with the player now returning to Dortmund on loan for the remainder of this season before linking up with Chelsea in the summer.

The Daily Mirror previously linked Pulisic as a target for Liverpool in a potential swap deal, while the Reds were still favourites to snap up the 20-year-old from Jurgen Klopp’s old club with bookies Ladbrokes earlier this week.

Chelsea have got in ahead of the Merseyside giants, however, and Klopp has now spoken about Pulisic following his decision to move to Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician told Chelsea they were getting themselves a fine signing and a skilful player, whilst also stating Dortmund got a good deal out of the situation.

‘Really good player for Chelsea,’ Klopp told reporters, as quoted by Football 365.

‘A skilled boy. I’ve known him for a while, good signing, good deal as well for Dortmund.’

Pulisic looks like he could have been an ideal fit for the style of football Klopp has Liverpool playing, but at the same time their need for new attacking midfield players is perhaps not as great as Chelsea’s right now.