Watch out, Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp emerges as surprise priority for manager’s job at Champions League giants

In rather worrying Liverpool FC news emerging today, it seems manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the leading candidates to be next Real Madrid manager.

The German tactician has been a big hit at Liverpool, and at Borussia Dortmund before them, so it perhaps shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Madrid are now apparently interested.

Reports of Real’s pursuit come from Don Balon, who list him alongside Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as top candidates.

While these names have come up a few times since Julen Lopetegui’s sacking earlier this season, Klopp’s is a new addition to the list.

Worryingly for Liverpool, Don Balon claim the Reds boss would be the favourite among the club’s directors, players and fans.

One imagines Liverpool will do absolutely everything in their power to prevent this coming about, with the club making big, big progress since he took over.

LFC are currently top of the Premier League and look to have their best chance of winning the title in a long time.

Losing Klopp would massively derail this successful project, which also saw the team reach the Champions League final last season, where they were unlucky to lose 3-1 to Madrid in Kiev.