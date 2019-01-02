Manchester City midfielder to complete transfer away 48 hours after Liverpool game

Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz is reportedly edging ever closer to completing his transfer to Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old looks an exciting young talent, but like many at the Etihad Stadium, will probably have to look elsewhere to gain regular first-team football.

It now looks like Diaz is poised to finally leave City this week, with Don Balon stating things should be finalised around 48 hours after the Liverpool game on Thursday night.

While the Spaniard will most likely not be involved in the Premier League match against the Reds, it may be that the club wants to focus on this huge game before conducting any transfer business.

City fans would probably like to see more youth coming through at their club, but at the age of 19, Diaz could also probably have afforded to wait a bit longer and do more to fight for his place.

Unless he goes on to become an absolute world beater at the Bernabeu, City fans probably won’t be too bothered by this departure.