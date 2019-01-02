BREAKING: Chelsea launch bid to steal £99million star from Manchester United in dream transfer to follow Pulisic deal

Chelsea have reportedly launched a bid to trigger the £99million release clause of Inter Milan striker and Manchester United transfer target Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international has been hugely prolific in his time in Serie A and sources in Italy now suggest he could be poised for talks over a move to Chelsea.

Icardi was also the subject of a bid from Manchester United last month, but it seems the Blues could now be ahead of their rivals in the running for his signature.

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Southampton on Wednesday night, in what was no doubt a big disappointment for manager Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking after the game, the Italian did not look like a happy man after watching Alvaro Morata bottle yet more chances and cost his side three points.

Icardi would surely be a big upgrade, and an ideal partner for Christian Pulisic, who is set to join CFC from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Inter won’t want to lose Icardi in the middle of the season, but if Chelsea have met his release clause there’s now not much they can do to prevent him leaving if he accepts a transfer offer from Stamford Bridge.