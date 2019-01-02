Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped an exciting tactical hint to the media after the Red Devils’ 2-0 victory over Newcastle this evening.

According to Metro Sport, the Norwegian told Sky following the victory that he is considering playing an even more attacking style of football with the Red Devils.

Solskjaer opened up on the possibility of starting both Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford in attack, the United legend revealed that it would be “no problem” fitting the two attacking stars in the starting lineup.

The fortunes of both Rashford and Lukaku have improved greatly since Solskjaer took over as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking. The pair seem to have found a new lease of life under Solskjaer.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say to Sky Sports:

“You can play with two of them – no problem,”

“One can play on the right, we can play two through the middle. It gives me options.”

Solskjaer’s appointment as caretaker boss could be the key to getting the best out of United’s attacking stars.

Lukaku is well on the way to winning back the United fans given that he’s scored two goals off the bench for Solskjaer since returning from compassionate leave.

70': Comes on vs Bournemouth

72': Scores vs Bournemouth 63': Comes on vs Newcastle

64': Scores vs Newcastle Romelu Lukaku has become Solskjaer's Solskjaer. ? https://t.co/wTNWhk9KTq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 2, 2019

In terms of Rashford, it’s obvious that the youngster’s game has come on leaps and bounds and that the boyhood United fan has learnt from both his good and bad experiences under Jose Mourinho.

Rashford is no longer forced to sacrifice his attacking prowess to contribute to the defensive side of the game like he was under Mourinho, but the 21-year-old has managed to apply that same work rate in Solskjaer’s side – but he’s now channeled that energy into pressing the opposition’s back line.

Since moving into a more attacking role under Solskjaer, Rashford has been reaping the rewards for his tireless work rate.

Ole: “Rashford gets kicked and gets tackled, he goes for headers, he runs, he is going to be a top top number 9. Then again we’ve got Rom. Sometimes he’ll play on the right, sometimes on the left, through the middle. He’ll get enough games.” #mufc [MUTV] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 2, 2019