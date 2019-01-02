The Solskjaer effect: Manchester United misfit picks up award after incredible post-Mourinho form

Manchester United’s player of the month for December is midfielder Paul Pogba, the club have announced via their official Twitter feed.

The France international had an immense end to 2018, picking up in form dramatically since Jose Mourinho’s sacking as manager and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in as interim boss.

? Say hello to our #MUFC Player of the Month for December: @PaulPogba! ? pic.twitter.com/uYy8tL5SWG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2019

Having gone seven games in a row without a goal or assist prior to Mourinho being replaced by Solskjaer, Pogba now has an immense record of four goals and three assists in the Norwegian’s first three matches in charge at Old Trafford.

Pogba is now United’s player of the month and that looks richly deserved for the way he has influenced games against Cardiff City, Huddersfield and Bournemouth.

While it’s taken the 25-year-old some time to get to his best, he’s finally showing what a world class performer he can be for the Red Devils.

Fans will be thrilled that Mourinho is no longer holding him back as he starts to produce in a United shirt at long last.