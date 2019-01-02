Photo: €16m Arsenal transfer target appears to drop big hint that he’s set for exit

Arsenal have been paired with an interest in Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, and he has seemingly dropped a hint that he could be leaving the Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old has been with the Spanish giants since 2014, making 149 appearances for the club while winning a La Liga title as well as three Champions League trophies amongst other pieces of silverware.

SEE MORE: Unai Emery confirms Arsenal injury setback as key figure aggravates existing issue

However, following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer, he has found himself on the sidelines this season and that in turn has sparked the exit speculation.

As noted by Calciomercato, Arsenal have been linked with launching a €16m bid for the Costa Rican international, with Unai Emery perhaps having an eye on replacing Petr Cech with his current contract set to expire this summer.

It’s surely unlikely that it would be a move to replace summer signing Bernd Leno, and so perhaps Navas could be drafted in as quality competition for the German shot-stopper.

As interpreted by AS, and as seen in his Instagram post below, Navas has sparked further talk of an exit being on the cards by posting an image of himself with the Real Madrid fans at the club’s training ground, with a caption that reads: “Thanks for everything”.

While that could be an innocent message of gratitude towards the fans, given the speculation over his future, it has been interpreted as a potential goodbye message. With the January transfer window open for business, time will tell whether or not that’s the case.