Manchester United star Paul Pogba hilariously trolled Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey with a social media post that was in relation to the pair’s clash this evening.

In the 72nd minute of tonight’s match the pair were involved in a heated clash after former Liverpool and Swansea midfielder Shelvey put it in a disgusting challenge on the Frenchman.

Fans couldn’t believe that Shelvey not only escaped without being shown a red card but also managed to avoid being booked at all for his reckless high-footed challenge.

Check it out here.

Check out Pogba’s post below:

Pogba seems to be making the most of his ‘caption this’ blunder. The World Cup winner was heavily criticised for a social media post that was published directly after Jose Mourinho’s sacking as United boss, the Frenchman was forced to delete the posts off his social media accounts after his character and behaviour were called into question.

Here’s the original ‘Caption this’ post that landed Pogba in hot water:

Paul Pogba just minutes ago with this Insta post and a ‘Caption this!’ tagline. Since deleted. Some pup. pic.twitter.com/fhjQBsiQQ4 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 18, 2018

Pogba certainly had the last laugh…