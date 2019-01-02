Why Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal allowed Chelsea to complete Christian Pulisic transfer

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have been listed as among the clubs who held some interest in Christian Pulisic before his transfer to Chelsea was confirmed today.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has shone at Borussia Dortmund, long looking like one of the finest youngsters in world football.

This unsurprisingly led to plenty of transfer gossip surrounding the player, but it seems Chelsea’s interest was greater than their Premier League rivals, according to Bleacher Report.

Although Liverpool looked at Pulisic, Bleacher suggest the Reds cooled their interest eventually as they felt he may well now struggle to get into their first XI on a regular basis.

The Reds have certainly improved immensely in the last season and a half, with plenty of depth available to them in attack and little need for reinforcements.

The report adds that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham were also looking at the USA international’s situation, but ultimately did not sign him as they didn’t make their interest known to Dortmund in any formal capacity.

Chelsea will be pleased, with Pulisic now set to link up with the squad in the summer after spending the rest of this season on loan back at Dortmund.