Video: Maurizio Sarri gives strange response to Chelsea announcing Christian Pulisic transfer

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri did not exactly give the expected reaction to today’s announcement by the club that they’d clinched the transfer of Christian Pulisic.

The Borussia Dortmund winger will join the Blues in the summer, but Sarri revealed after today’s game that he knew nothing about the deal until it was done, apart from being asked about the player about a month ago.

Apart from that, Sarri had little to say about Pulisic’s arrival, despite the USA international being a big-money signing and looking one of the top young players on the planet.

While it’s common these days for managers to be less and less involved in transfers, it seems a little odd that the Italian really knew so little about this signing until it was done.

Watch for yourselves – does this seem at all worrying to you, Chelsea fans?