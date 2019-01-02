Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Manchester United board after win at Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a message of sorts to the Manchester United board after his side’s win over Newcastle – he doesn’t want to leave the club this summer.

The Norwegian, who enjoyed a legendary playing career at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, has made a terrific start as United’s interim manager, replacing the struggling Jose Mourinho last month.

Solskjaer has now won four out of four with the Red Devils, equalling a pretty special club record in the process, and he’s made it pretty clear he’d love the job to become a permanent one.

Given the 45-year-old’s relative inexperience at the highest level, it remains to be seen if United would take such a gamble, when bigger names like Zinedine Zidane, currently out of work after immense success at Real Madrid, and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino, and indeed a number of others, would no doubt appeal.

Still, Solskjaer is giving as good as he can get so far and it seems he’s ready to stay beyond this season if MUFC want him.

See his quote to the Times’ Henry Winter below: