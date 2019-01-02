Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what he told Manchester United players before record-equalling fourth win in a row

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what instructions he gave to his players ahead of their 2-0 win away to Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils maintained their tremendous start under the Norwegian tactician, who was drafted in last month to take charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho after a nightmare start to the campaign.

Remarkably, Solskjaer has now won four out of four games in charge, which marks the joint-best ever start for a United manager, equalling the record of the legendary Sir Matt Busby.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer gave an insight into how he went about getting his latest result, and says a big part of today’s game was the vocal Newcastle crowd.

The 45-year-old says he told his players to keep the home fans quiet, whilst also praising the away support of the travelling MUFC fans.

“The team talk today was about game-management,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“And part of the game management is to keep the crowd quiet and I think the first 10 or 12 minutes we did really well, kept them at bay.

“But then made one or two mistakes that got the crowd going and suddenly you’re under pressure. (Christian) Atsu a couple of times. Phil (Jones) made a great block when he got back in and tackled again.

“But those are the moments you don’t want to give a crowd and a club like this, I thought the lads got really into the game again and our fans, I’ve said it so many times, are the best in the world.”