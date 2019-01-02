Three European giants HIT with Financial Fair Play sanctions

Three major European clubs have been hit with Financial Fair Play sanctions, according to a report from Sport Business.

The teams in question are Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, Bulgarian side Levski Sofia, and Macedonian outfit FK Vardar.

All three have been found of wrongdoing by Uefa, with Sporting found guilty of making payments of its overdue payables amounts after the deadlines provided for in the FFP rule books.

The club, who recently faced Arsenal in the Europa League, have been fined €50,000 as a punishment.

The other two have also been hit with hefty fines of €100,000 each.