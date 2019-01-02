Menu

Video: Manchester United legend tips youngster to ‘devastate teams’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was full of praise for in-form United attacker Marcus Rashford, the 21-year-old has scored three goals over his last four Premier League games.

Neville, an eight time Premier League winner with the Red Devils believes that Rashford has “enormous potential” and that the England international has the ability to go on and “devastate teams”.

Rashford has come on leaps and bounds since making his United debut, this season has been challenging for the youngster and it seems as though he has found a new lease of life under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tutelage.

It’s easy to see that Rashford has learned from both the good and bad experiences he had to deal with under Jose Mourinho, the boyhood United fan is a much more well-rounded player now.

Check out what Neville had to say about Rashford below:

Neville also went on to say that he believes that Rashford could go on to become one of the ‘top strikers’ if he can continue his good run of form:

Caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a revelation for the Red Devils so far. The Norwegian has managed to win his first four games in charge, and in doing so has matched a record set by the legendary Sir Matt Busby.

