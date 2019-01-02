Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham is relishing life at Aston Villa so far this season, as he bagged a brace in their 2-2 draw with QPR on Tuesday.

That’s now 16 goals in 20 Championship outings for the 21-year-old so far this season, as he has consistently proven that with the right service, he will score goals.

SEE MORE: Chelsea tipped to land £45m summer signing, fend off Liverpool and PL rivals

As seen in the video below, he produced two clinical finishes to help Villa claim a point on New Year’s Day, although Dean Smith’s side continue to struggle to break into the playoff picture as they remain in 10th place in the Championship table, five points adrift of the top six.

In turn, their struggles to gain promotion have sparked concern over their ability to keep the likes of Abraham for the remainder of the season, but Smith has insisted that the Chelsea loanee is happy at Villa Park and he doesn’t expect their agreement to come to a premature end.

“Tammy has shown no inclination to go back to Chelsea,” Smith said, as noted by Sky Sports. “In the conversations I’ve had with him he is enjoying himself at Villa and is developing as a player.

“Chelsea seem very happy, as he is developing as a player and scoring goals in the Championship. For all three parties it is win, win. So I would be amazed if anything happened to prevent him playing for Villa.”

Nevertheless, he did concede that Villa could do nothing if Chelsea did opt to recall him.

Although it seems unlikely that Abraham could push out the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in the Chelsea starting line-up, gaining experience and playing time with a Premier League side to prove he can score goals in the top flight too could be a threat to Villa between now and the end of the season.

That’s the concern touted by Sky Sports, but time will tell if Abraham can fire the Championship giants back into the Premier League before returning to Stamford Bridge.