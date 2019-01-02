What Christian Pulisic said about Chelsea in his first words since €64m move confirmed

Christian Pulisic has spoken about his upcoming move to Chelsea after his €64m switch from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed on Wednesday.

As confirmed by the Bundesliga giants in an official statement, the 20-year-old will complete a €64m move to join Chelsea, albeit he will remain in Germany on loan until the end of the season.

Having been given the opportunity to move to Europe at a young age and having come through the youth ranks to emerge as a young star in their senior squad, Pulisic penned an emotional goodbye letter to the fans, as seen in his tweet below.

Although he will be fully focused on helping the team remain top of the table in the second half of the campaign, he not only thanked the supporters and Dortmund for the influence that they’ve had in developing him as a player, but he also conceded he was excited by the prospect of moving to London and playing for Maurizio Sarri.

“It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players,” he wrote.

“Looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team.”

Time will tell if he is able to have the impact now demanded of him as a long-term piece of Chelsea’s bid for success, but they certainly have plenty of faith in him to have splashed out such a hefty fee.

Having cut his teeth in Germany, it will require a step up in quality to adapt and flourish in the Premier League, but based on his comments below, Pulisic is certainly ready for the challenge and is relishing the chance to prove his worth at Chelsea moving forward.

The Blues will be hoping to secure Champions League football for next season with a top-four finish this year, and perhaps that could also lead to additional signings being made to significantly bolster their squad and allow Sarri to continue to stamp his mark on the group.