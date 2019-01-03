AC Milan transfer news: €79m offer touted while winger eyed in January window

AC Milan are reportedly set to launch a big-money offer to prise Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio, while Yannick Carrasco is also on their radar.

The 23-year-old has struggled to hit top form so far this season, bagging just three goals and an assist in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

Nevertheless, there is no doubting the potential and talent that he possesses, and that was showcased prior to the winter break with this stunning goal against Torino, as seen in the video below.

Milinkovic-Savic scores a screamer against Torino pic.twitter.com/dc5QzQPMla — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) December 29, 2018

Despite his struggles though, it’s reported by MilanNews.it, via the paper edition of Il Messaggero, that Milan are still eager to sign him and will look to offer an initial €9m loan deal with a €70m obligation to buy with the instalments spread across three years.

Given Lazio are currently in a battle with the Rossoneri to secure fourth place and Champions League qualification, it seems highly unlikely that they’ll be willing to sell one of their biggest assets to a direct rival in January.

With that in mind, Milan may well have to wait until the summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not they can afford the figures touted above given that they have well-documented ongoing FFP issues to consider too.

While key injury setbacks have exposed it further, there is no denying though that the Italian giants need to reinforce their midfield moving forward in order to compete at the top level and it would appear as though they are looking to find a solution.

As for January, Calciomercato report that Milan are looking to snap up Yannick Carrasco on loan from Dalian Yifang as the Belgian international is keen to secure a return to Europe.

With Samu Castillejo and Suso as their only real natural winger options, Gennaro Gattuso would surely welcome additional firepower in that department, with Carrasco previously showcasing his quality for Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

In turn, he could prove to be a crucial addition in the second half of the campaign to help Milan achieve their objective of returning to Europe’s top table.