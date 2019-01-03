Video: Sergio Aguero’s thunderous finish makes it Man City 1-0 Liverpool, but serious question-marks over Reds ace

Manchester City have gone 1-0 up against Liverpool thanks to a thumping finish from Sergio Aguero from close range.

In an even contest in this hugely important clash at the Etihad Stadium, the visitors had perhaps just about edged most of the first half.

"World class from Aguero" The striker is too quick for Lovren and he smashes #MCFC ahead Watch live on Sky Sports PL & Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/AlaCpCXy8J pic.twitter.com/DsXz6GFtVP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2019

However, on the 40 minute mark Aguero’s quality told as he slammed the ball in with his left foot.

Given the money Liverpool paid for Alisson this summer, though, you’d perhaps expect better from such a quality goalkeeper.

Judge for yourselves, but Liverpool now have it all to do in this critical clash tonight.