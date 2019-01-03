Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero’s thunderous finish makes it Man City 1-0 Liverpool, but serious question-marks over Reds ace

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have gone 1-0 up against Liverpool thanks to a thumping finish from Sergio Aguero from close range.

In an even contest in this hugely important clash at the Etihad Stadium, the visitors had perhaps just about edged most of the first half.

However, on the 40 minute mark Aguero’s quality told as he slammed the ball in with his left foot.

Given the money Liverpool paid for Alisson this summer, though, you’d perhaps expect better from such a quality goalkeeper.

Judge for yourselves, but Liverpool now have it all to do in this critical clash tonight.

