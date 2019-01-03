Barcelona will reportedly have to decide whether or not to accept a €50m bid from Guangzhou Evergrande for Malcom.

The Catalan giants only signed the Brazilian starlet last summer in a €41m deal from Bordeaux, as reported by the Guardian, after a contentious scrap with Roma.

However, the 21-year-old has struggled to make his mark at the Nou Camp thus far, scoring two goals in just nine appearances as he has been unable to establish himself as a regular part of coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans while also being left out of the match day squad on a regular basis.

According to AS, via Ora Bolas, he could now be set to move on with Guangzhou said to be preparing a €50m offer to prise him away from Spain, albeit much will depend on the player’s wishes with the report adding that Malcom is inclined to stay at Barcelona for the rest of the season at least.

It seems harsh to offload him so soon after signing him, as it could be argued that he simply hasn’t been given the opportunities to impress and prove his worth.

With that in mind, having had six months to now settle in his new surroundings and with his new teammates, perhaps Barcelona should give Malcom the rest of the season to make a rounded judgment before selling him.

Time will tell if that happens or not, as it has to be said that making a profit on the Brazilian to then reinvest elsewhere in the squad could also be deemed a sensible strategy.

Ousmane Dembele has been decisive this season, and alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, perhaps there isn’t an immediate need for a player like Malcom in the squad.

Nevertheless, given the potential that he possesses, selling him could be a decision that Barcelona live to regret.