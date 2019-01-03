Carragher & Souness disagree on who out of Liverpool or Manchester City will win the Premier League title

Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness were in disagreement with their Premier League title race predictions after the Manchester City game.

Pep Guardiola’s champions earned an important 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, closing the gap to just four points between themselves and the current league leaders.

Liverpool have not won the title since all the way back in 1990 but look like having their best chance in a long time this season after some superb work done in recent years by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Still, Carragher believes City are still the favourites after Thursday’s result and the quality of their side overall following such an emphatic title victory last season.

‘Looking at it now – four points… I think we’ve probably said since the start of the season that City are the best team in this league. I think it’s maybe 50/50, maybe slightly in City’s favour, they will fancy their chances,’ Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

Souness, meanwhile, is backing his old club to finally end their long title drought as he believes City’s weaknesses have shown in some recent poor results, even if they were convincing in their victory over Liverpool.

‘I think Liverpool are in a great place,’ Souness told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

‘It’s the first week of January and it’s the first time they’ve lost. That’s the first time they’ve tasted losing in the Premier League.

I know which team I would rather be playing for in the second half of the season, I think the momentum is very much with Liverpool. I think City have come unstuck three in six games – there’s still questions there although a lot of them have been answered tonight.’