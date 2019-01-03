Video: Santi Cazorla rolls back the years with glorious finish for Villarreal vs Real Madrid

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scored a beautiful goal for Villarreal against Real Madrid this evening.

The veteran Spanish playmaker left the Gunners in the summer but has enjoyed a new lease of life back in La Liga, despite his age and recent injury record.

Cazorla was undoubtedly a top performer for Arsenal at his peak, but it’s good to see him still influencing games at this level.

Watch the Cazorla goal video below as he curled in a lovely first-time effort to give his side a lead against Real Madrid…