Chelsea and Tottenham set for transfer scrap over €40m-rated Serie A midfield star

Chelsea and Tottenham are both reportedly looking to bolster their respective midfield options and AC Milan star Franck Kessie has appeared on their radars.

The 22-year-old has quickly established himself as a fundamental figure at San Siro since his arrival from Atalanta in 2017, making 75 appearances for the Rossoneri.

From his tenacity and energy in the defensive phase to his ability to break forward with pace and emerge as an attacking threat, he has showcased plenty of quality but perhaps hasn’t developed significantly over the past 18 months.

Nevertheless, with coach Gennaro Gattuso already light in midfield, he’ll likely be desperate to keep hold of his midfield general, although as noted by MilanNews.it, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s been claimed that both Chelsea and Tottenham are interested, with Milan valuing their midfielder at €40m and above.

Given the lack of a viable replacement in the squad, it seems highly unlikely that Milan will allow Kessie to leave in January or otherwise, and so the Premier League giants may be left disappointed.

Nevertheless, much will depend on whether or not Milan believe Kessie can continue to improve and evolve his game as they certainly need more quality in midfield as they continue to battle for a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

As for Chelsea and Spurs, both Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino seemingly could do with reinforcements in that department to add quality and depth, especially with both clubs looking to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out.

Further, given Kessie’s physicality and presence in midfield, it could be argued that he’s an ideal fit for the Premier League, but time will tell if a move materialises.