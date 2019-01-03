Chelsea make decision on in-form loanee as £18m bid touted from PL outfit

Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham reportedly isn’t for sale as speculation suggests that Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing an £18m bid to sign him on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Aston Villa, as he’s bagged 16 goals in 20 Championship appearances so far this season.

However, that form coupled with the fact that Villa are struggling to put themselves in a strong position to secure promotion back to the Premier League has seemingly led to talk over his future, with The Sun noting that Wolves are ready to launch an £18m bid.

That would seemingly give Abraham a chance to prove his worth in the Premier League, with question marks remaining over whether or not he’ll get that same opportunity at Chelsea regardless of whether or not he continues his fine form at Villa.

With both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling for goals, it would seem like an ideal time for Maurizio Sarri to require another option in that department.

With that in mind, Sky Sports report that Chelsea have no interest in selling their prized young talent, and so Wolves may well be left disappointed.

It remains to be seen whether or not that’s enough for Abraham to be content though, as he’ll surely want assurances moving forward that he will get a chance at Chelsea as the last thing that he will want now after his spell with Villa is to go back to sitting on the bench or perhaps being loaned out yet again.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that Chelsea have no intention of selling the talented youngster, and so Villa boss Dean Smith will hope that he can continue to rely on his goals between now and the end of the season to keep his side in contention for promotion.