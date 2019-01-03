Chelsea star to be offered transfer escape route to La Liga giants

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly a transfer target for Sevilla after his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mirror, the out-of-form Spain international has been identified as a potential replacement for Luis Muriel by the La Liga club.

Morata could do a decent job for a team of Sevilla’s size, having badly flopped in his time in the Premier League.

The Blues spent big money on bringing Morata to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid last season, but he’s not lived up to expectations at all.

While the 26-year-old looked a decent player at previous clubs Real Madrid and Juventus, he was rarely first choice week in, week out for both of those teams.

The flaws in his game have been exposed by playing more at Chelsea, where he’s just not been at all good enough to replace Diego Costa after his departure last year.

As noted by the Mirror, Chelsea are looking at the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Callum Wilson to replace Morata up front.