Concern for Tottenham: Influential figure yet to pen new deal with Spanish giants interested

Tottenham reportedly have a concern on their hands as doubts are emerging over whether or not Christian Eriksen will sign a contract renewal.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself as a fundamental figure for Mauricio Pocchetino, showing his class again this season with six goals and nine assists in 25 appearances.

That follows on from last season during which he bagged 14 goals and 13 assists in 47 outings, and so his influence in the final third is crucial to Tottenham’s success.

However, as noted by the Evening Standard, a lack of developments in his contract situation is leading to growing concern as his current deal will expire in 2020 and both Barcelona and Real Madrid are specifically mentioned in the report as being interested in the Danish international.

Time will tell if Eriksen eventually does pen a new deal with Spurs, but until that happens, there will be anxiousness over his future as the club will surely be desperate to continue to have him at Pochettino’s disposal and will fend off any interest.

Given they’re currently Liverpool’s closest challengers for the Premier League title as they sit six points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s men after 21 games, such uncertainty and concern over the futures of key players won’t be helping.

In turn, it could be argued that the sooner they are able to tie up a new contract for Eriksen the better, as it will then allow him to focus on the task in hand without any distractions.

As for Barca and Madrid being interested, given they boast the likes of Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Isco, Marcos Asensio and many others between them, it’s difficult to see where Eriksen would fit in.

Nevertheless, given the quality that he possesses, there would certainly be room for him at either the Nou Camp or the Bernabeu.