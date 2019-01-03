Video: Roberto Firmino levels things up after stunning Liverpool team move vs Manchester City

Roberto Firmino’s goal has made it 1-1 as Liverpool work a way back into their big Premier League game away to Manchester City this evening.

The Brazil international headed in from close range after a superb move, particularly by Liverpool’s full-backs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were both instrumental in the build-up as Firmino eventually applied the finishing touch.

Watch the Firmino goal video below as it’s all square at the Etihad Stadium now, and advantage Liverpool in terms of the Premier League title race…