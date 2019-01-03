Real Madrid set to bring £90million Eden Hazard transfer forward to January after major development at Chelsea

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try and clinch the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in a £90million deal to go through for the summer.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims Chelsea’s move to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund has motivated Real’s interest.

A move was confirmed yesterday for Pulisic to join Chelsea in the summer, spending the rest of this season back on loan at Dortmund, and the USA international could be an ideal long-term replacement for Hazard.

The Belgian’s future at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt for some time now, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Diario Gol suggest Madrid may now sense an opportunity to get a move for Hazard wrapped up for the summer, with the 27-year-old similarly remaining at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of this season.

The report claims the Spanish giants will try to get a deal done at around £90m, which could well prove a real bargain for a player of his calibre.

A signing like Hazard in attack makes sense as a priority for Los Blancos after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.