Chelsea are reportedly coming under real pressure to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge with Juventus joining Bayern Munich in the bid to sign him.

The 18-year-old showed real promise during Chelsea’s pre-season schedule, while he has also impressed at youth levels for England.

However, despite the fact that he’s being tipped to have a big future, he has been limited to just six appearances in all competitions so far this season, with Maurizio Sarri primarily using him when rotating his squad for the Europa League.

In turn, that will be a disappointment for the youngster as he needs to play regularly to continue his development and gain experience, and so the pressure could be building on Chelsea to provide that for him or face the risk of seeing him move on.

According to Tuttosport, it’s not just Bayern Munich who are eager to snap him up now, as it’s added that Juventus are also keen while it’s added via Sky Sports that Chelsea could be looking for around £30m to agree to a sale.

Given Juve already have the likes of Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado to play in the wide positions, he doesn’t seem like the most sensible of targets. Nevertheless, such is the talent that Hudson-Odoi possesses, if he does become available, he may well be worth consideration as a long-term solution in that department.

Taking Jadon Sancho’s success at Borussia Dortmund perhaps as an example, other young England talents may well be considering a similar career move abroad if the opportunities simply aren’t there with the top Premier League clubs, and Hudson-Odoi could be next to go.