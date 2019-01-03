Menu

Video: Unai Emery breaks silence over major Arsenal transfer rumour

Arsenal FC
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has moved to address transfer rumours linking his club with Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Costa Rica international would make sense as a signing for the Gunners this winter after unconvincing performances from both Petr Cech and Bernd Leno so far this season.

However, when asked about a deal for Navas, Emery insisted talks have not taken place over bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Don Balon are among the sources to link the shot-stopper with Arsenal and yesterday suggested a move could be close, so it may well be that Emery is just keeping quiet on a move until it’s official.

