Jurgen Klopp sets four conditions to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid job, including special transfer requests

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to leaving the club to take over as Real Madrid manager if four of his big conditions are met.

This will make worrying reading for Reds fans after their remarkable progress under the German tactician in recent times, but it should also be little surprise that he’s apparently attracting interest after his superb work at Anfield.

Klopp is the kind of big name Real Madrid could do with after losing Zinedine Zidane last summer and struggling since under both Julen Lopetegui and his replacement Santiago Solari.

Still, according to Diario Gol, Klopp would want full control over transfers if he takes charge at the Bernabeu – something that might be a bit of a big ask given the structures of the club.

Another more specific transfer request is that Real sign a top class Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, with the team also struggling since his departure to Juventus last summer.

On top of that, Klopp wants a three-year contract, according to Diario Gol, to ensure he feels he has time to put his stamp on the team.

Finally, the report states the 51-year-old wants to bring his coaching staff with him to the Spanish capital.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the months ahead.