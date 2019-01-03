Menu

Video: Man City’s Vincent Kompany calls Mohamed Salah a ‘pussy’ after escaping possible red card

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany really looked like he called Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah a ‘pussy’ after a nasty challenge on the Egyptian.

Watch the incident below as the Belgian centre-back seems to be clearly insulting the Reds ace, while a still of the tackle shows he was probably lucky to escape a red card.

salah-kompany

Was this a red card challenge from Kompany on Salah?

It’s 0-0 at the time of writing and there haven’t been too many chances in this huge six-pointer at the top of the table, but it’s been an enthralling contest.

This incident also illustrates that the temperature is rising as the match goes on…

 

