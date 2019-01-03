Video: Leroy Sane solo stunner makes it Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool in classic Premier League encounter

Leroy Sane has put Manchester City back in front just minutes after Roberto Firmino’s goal had put Liverpool back in the game.

The Germany international somehow steered in a sublime finish from a wide angle, which came off the post on its way in just to add to its aesthetic quality.

In truth, this has been a cracking watch for the neutrals, with both teams playing at a frenetic pace and producing quality football.

For now, however, this Sane strike gives City a 2-1 lead and gives them hope in the Premier League title race…