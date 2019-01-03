Liverpool do something they haven’t done since April in defeat to Manchester City

Liverpool lost 2-1 to Manchester City this evening in an absolutely pulsating Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

And in doing so, the Reds conceded more than one goal in a league game for the first time this season – and indeed for the first time since a 2-2 draw away to West Brom last April.

Liverpool have generally been rock-solid since signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton last January, while Alisson has also been a fine addition in goal since joining from Roma this summer.

The likes of Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane were just too good for City today, however, scoring with two quality finishes against LFC to peg them back in what promises to be a thrilling title race.

Liverpool could well have been out of sight with a win tonight, but they are now only four points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, who could well be seen as favourites once again now.

Luckily for Jurgen Klopp, he’s got both games against City out of the way for the season and can enjoy a far easier fixture list between now and May.