‘Please get off the pitch’ – Liverpool ace ripped to shreds after poor first half vs Manchester City

Liverpool fans are furious with Dejan Lovren after his poor defending for the Sergio Aguero goal for Manchester City in their Premier League clash tonight.

The Croatia international was a little slow to react to Aguero right next to him, with the Argentine nipping way from him quickly and slamming the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson who, to be fair, could perhaps also take a portion of the blame for failing to keep that shot out at the near post.

Still, most Reds supporters on Twitter right now are venting their frustration at Lovren, who is only playing because Joe Gomez is out injured.

It does seem like LFC could do with the England youngster back as soon as possible, with Lovren certainly not in the same league and always seeming to have an error in him in the biggest games.

Here’s some of the angry reaction from Liverpool fans on Twitter right now…

Lovren please get off the pitch you piece of shit — Danny (@danny_aherne) January 3, 2019

Fuck off Dejan Lovren — Josh Chapperson (@chappy7778) January 3, 2019

Lovren not good enough at the top level, a better defender doesn't let Aguero get that shot off. He will cost Liverpool when it really counts. #MCFCvLFC — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor21) January 3, 2019

Lovren will get sent off tonight which means that'll screw our defence up and we'll crumble in January and be 3rd in league. Good while it lasted reds #LFC — Soph ? (@SophieONeill_x) January 3, 2019

Lovren’s been taking L’s his entire career, time to pack it in and fuck off to MLS imo — ?? (@TwoSiIvas) January 3, 2019

Lovren would want to keep his mouth shut off the pitch and stop making mistakes on it — Ste Dunne (@StephenDunne196) January 3, 2019

Great goal by Aguero, but #lovren is at fault, totally switched off. Annoying AF — DMF88 (@DMF884) January 3, 2019

Lovren the one at fault by switching off. Aguero got a yard on him and that’s all Aguero needs. https://t.co/y21dPQVFQO — khalid (@kj__95) January 3, 2019