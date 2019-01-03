Menu

‘Please get off the pitch’ – Liverpool ace ripped to shreds after poor first half vs Manchester City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Liverpool fans are furious with Dejan Lovren after his poor defending for the Sergio Aguero goal for Manchester City in their Premier League clash tonight.

The Croatia international was a little slow to react to Aguero right next to him, with the Argentine nipping way from him quickly and slamming the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson who, to be fair, could perhaps also take a portion of the blame for failing to keep that shot out at the near post.

Still, most Reds supporters on Twitter right now are venting their frustration at Lovren, who is only playing because Joe Gomez is out injured.

It does seem like LFC could do with the England youngster back as soon as possible, with Lovren certainly not in the same league and always seeming to have an error in him in the biggest games.

Here’s some of the angry reaction from Liverpool fans on Twitter right now…

